Kate Martel converted a cross from Anneliese Coffin in the second half to give Portland a 2-1 win over South Portland in a Class A South girls’ soccer match Wednesday in South Portland

It was the third straight victory for Portland (4-4), which led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Eliza Stein, who put in the rebound of an Elizabeth Littell shot.

Samantha Clyde of South Portland (1-6) tied it in the second half.

Lucy Tidd made 13 saves for the Bulldogs. South Portland goalie Katie O’Hare finished with 15 saves.

WAYNFLETE 2, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Morgan Earls scored on a feed from Lucy Olson early in the second half to break a 1-1 tie and lift the Flyers (5-2) over the Seagulls (5-2) at Portland.

Alaynah LeBlond of Old Orchard Beach opened the scoring with a goal late in the first half. Iris Stutzman answered just three minutes later, with an assist from Lucy Hart.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 7, RICHMOND 0: Emily Robbins recorded a goal and two assists, Michaela Wallace added a goal and an assist, and the Panthers (7-0) handled the Bobcats (6-3) at Richmond.

Lyla Casey, Hayden Wienckowski, Angel Huntsman, Vy Tran and Ella Giguere also scored.

Autumn Lane made 19 saves for Richmond.

GORHAM 8, WESTBROOK 0: Ashley Connolly scored twice in the first two and a half minutes, helping the Rams (8-0) beat the Blue Blazes (0-9) in Westbrook.

BOYS’ SOCCER

YARMOUTH 7, WELLS 0: Zacarius Binda scored three goals as the Clippers (7-0-1) cruised past the Warriors (1-7) at Yarmouth.

Adam McLaughlin, Cornelius Welsch, Zach Turkel and Justin Dawes also scored, helping the Clippers build a 6-0 halftime lead. McLaughin also set up one of Binda’s goals.

PORTLAND 15, MASSABESIC 0: Nicky Paterniti led the Bulldogs (5-3) with four goals in a blowout win over the Mustangs (0-9) at Waterboro.

Exauce Lenge added a pair of goals.

WINDHAM 7, SANFORD 1: Luke Cuniffe scored three goals and set up another as the Eagles (6-4) cruised to a win over the Spartans (1-8-1) in Windham.

Connor Langstaff finished with a goal and three assists, and Nick Marion had two goals and an assist. Baxter Engelman also scored for Windham.

Sanford’s Joel Morrison converted a penalty kick for the game’s final goal.

Windham keepers Owen Gaulrapp and Zachary Noonan combined for six saves. Tommy Hickey of Sanford made six saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

POLAND 1, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/NYA 0: Sydney Lacombe scored in overtime to lift the Knights (2-6) over the Patriots (3-6-1) in Poland.

Kaitlyn Morris set up the winning goal

Poland goalie Addison Michaud made three saves, while Lorenza Poulin stopped five shots for the Patriots.

FREEPORT 1, LAKE REGION 0: Emily Groves gathered a loose ball off a scrum and knocked in a shot off the goalie’s pads midway through the third quarter as the Falcons (4-2-1) edged the Lakers (2-5-1) at Naples.

Reiyn Hart made four saves for Lake Region, while Piper Williams needed just a single save for Freeport.

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Sophia Chung scored two goals and Grace Gray had a goal and an assist as the Capers (8-1) defeated the Raiders (5-4) at Fryeburg.

Zoey Burgard made 10 saves for Cape, which led 2-0 after one quarter. Fryeburg’s Rayna Wales finished with nine saves.

GARDINER 9, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Brianna Smith and Dewey Clary each had two goals and an assist as the Tigers (8-1) defeated the Eagles (0-9-1) in Gardiner.

Emilee Brown also scored twice, and Gabi Sousa had a goal and two assists. Taylor Herbert and Avrey McMaster were the other goal scorers.

HALL-DALE 6, BOOTHBAY 0: Mira Skehan scored five goals and added an assist as the Bulldogs (3-4-1) shut out the Seahawks (0-6) in Farmingdale.

Kiley Rolfe scored Hall-Dale’s other goal. Torie Tibbetts and Faith McDougal each were credited with two assists.

Boothbay goalie Cass Amaral made 12 saves.

ST. DOMINIC 7, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Ava Martin scored six goals – five in the first half – as the Saints (7-0) rolled past the Rangers (0-5) in Kittery.

VOLLEYBALL

GREELY 3, WESTBROOK 1: Sophia Ippolito had seven service aces and 14 assists as the Rangers (5-2) defeated the Blue Blazes (2-8) at Cumberland, 27-25, 25-13, 26-28 and 25-20.

Olivia Talley added five kills and four aces, and Molly Mulligan added five kills and two aces.

