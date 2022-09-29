NEW YORK — Al Roker is dealing with COVID-19.
The “Today” show weatherman is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for the virus, causing fellow NBC meteorologist Bill Karins to stand in for the morning program’s coverage of Hurricane Ian.
“Some people have been wondering during the storm, ‘Where is Al?’ Al happened to test positive for COVID,” Hoda Kotb told viewers Thursday, according to People.
“We’re happy to say he’s feeling fine, just mild symptoms,” she continued. “He’s home.”
The Queens-born Roker, 68, hasn’t publicly commented on his absence.
Karins also said Roker is feeling well, telling viewers, “He wants to be here.”
Kotb and fellow “Today” show hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie have each tested positive for COVID-19 at different times throughout this year as well.
Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, causing significant flooding and widespread power outages. It weakened to a tropical storm Thursday as it moved through central Florida, but forecasters warn Ian could come near hurricane strength again as it moves toward South Carolina.
