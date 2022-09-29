SOUTH BERWICK — Rock My Soul, a secular choir known in the Seacoast for its uplifting, roots-based music and rich harmonies, is accepting new singers for the 2022 holiday season.

Rock My Soul will welcome new members at in-person rehearsals throughout the month of October. Rehearsals take place every Tuesday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. at First Parish Federated Church, 150 Main St. (on the corner of Main and Academy) in South Berwick.

“We’re excited to be starting this new season,” said Dawn Boyer, who directs the choir. “Giving the community the experience of singing holiday songs with a bluesy, R&B, soul, and even rockabilly flavor, is rare in this area, and members find it a rich, uplifting, and rewarding experience. Rock My Soul has become a vibrant community that has fun together while it works to achieve musical standards it’s proud of, and anyone who can hold a pitch and sing what they hear is welcome. Our holiday shows have become a favorite in the area, and we have a wonderful program planned for this year.”

Rock My Soul is based in South Berwick, but draws singers from various communities as far

north as Portland and as far south as the North Shore in Massachusetts. Now in its 18th year, Rock My Soul has garnered critical acclaim and performed throughout New England at music festivals, prestigious music venues, and community events. A crucial part of the group’s mission, however, is to sing for those in need at hospice, nursing homes, rehab centers, mental health facilities, and other locations where hearing and joining in on songs can make a profound difference to a person’s health and sense of well being. Rock My Soul has appeared on WMUR-TV’s NH Chronicle, WSCH TV’s 207, and Maine Public Radio. One of the group’s songs was also featured on a 2009 PBS documentary entitled “Freedom Songs:

Music of the Civil Rights Movement.”

“We’ve been thrilled to see how Rock My Soul has ‘taken off’ in northern New England,” Boyer said. “It proves there’s a real hunger for this kind of music. And when audiences learn the history behind the songs, they understand what a rich cultural gift we’ve been given. Plus, scientific data proves singing with others is good for us, physically, emotionally, and psychologically. People who sing together actually live longer and have happier lives.”

Those interested in joining can call Boyer at 207-450-8016 or visit www.projectmusicworks.org for more information. The ability to read music is not required, but the ability to sing on pitch and retain parts learned by ear is essential. There are no formal auditions.

