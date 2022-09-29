The South Portland Housing Authority announced the 2022 recipient of the Laurie Carr Education & Training Scholarship, that provides up to $2,500 to South Portland Housing Authority residents pursuing technical training or higher education.

The scholarship is named in honor of Laurie Carr, a former South Portland Housing Authority resident who earned a college degree, moved her family out of public housing and is today a homeowner. Carr previously served as a member of the housing authority board of commissioners and currently serves on the board of directors of the South Portland Housing Development Corporation. Since 2013, the South Portland Housing Authority has awarded the Laurie Carr scholarship to a deserving student each year, totaling more than $20,000.

This year’s recipient of the Laurie Carr scholarship is Keiana Alabre, a member of the Colgate University class of 2024, who previously earned the fall 2021 Dean’s Award for academic excellence. She is a political science major and a graduate of Cape Elizabeth High School who plans to use the scholarship to complete a semester studying abroad in London. Alabre spent the summer of 2022 interning at the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland.

For more information about South Portland Housing Authority scholarships, visit https://spha.net/scholarships/.

Carney to host public office hours

Senator Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, will hold public office hours from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Mill Creek Park Gazebo in South Portland and from 6 to 7 p.m. at Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The public office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their representatives, share bill ideas, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters. Carney will give updates on her legislation from this past session and on the Legislature’s work more broadly.

Those who cannot make the event, but still wish to connect with Carney, can reach out any time by calling her legislative office at 207-287-1515 or via email at [email protected]

To receive news and updates about the community and state, sign up for the senator’s digital newsletter at mainesenate.org.

Carney represents Senate District 29, which includes South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and part of Scarborough.

