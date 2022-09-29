Because our family likes Mexican food so much, I had to make these quesadillas. This is a main dish that can double as a party food to enjoy while watching all those football games or streaming movies. Use whatever size rimmed sheet pans you have on hand and adjust the amount of ingredients accordingly.

But you won’t want to stop at quesadillas. This method of baking favorite ingredients between flour tortillas can work for all types of fillings. It’s mind-blowing to contemplate all the ways you can make homemade Hot Pockets or paninis – whatever you want to call them – right in your own kitchen, tailoring them to your own specifications. Breakfast fillings, pizza fillings, even dessert-y fillings! Cut them in large or small squares, triangles or strips then add all the glorious (and necessary) toppings.

If there are leftovers, wrap individual squares in parchment paper then in foil. Unwrap them and crisp them up in the oven at 350 degrees.

While you’re in the kitchen looking for just the right size sheet pans, you might as well consider making a seasonal slab pie. You need a foundation for that vanilla ice cream you just bought, right?

This big pie will satisfy your craving for caramel apples and is much easier to eat. Slather on some extra caramel with that ice cream and a sprinkle of sea salt is the perfect finishing touch.

Sheet-pan Quesadillas

8 large flour tortillas

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

1 pound cooked chicken, shredded

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

3/4 cup canned corn, drained and rinsed

2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Cooking spray

Garnish with guacamole or avocado slices

Sour Cream

Salsa

Lime

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a rimmed 18×13-inch sheet pan with cooking spray.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Add onion and bell pepper and cook for 3 minutes until onion begins to soften. Add chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper to the skillet. Stir in chicken, black beans and corn and cook for an additional 2 minutes until heated through.

Place six flour tortillas around the edges of the sheet pan, with tortillas hanging halfway over the edge of the pan, leaving a gap in the center. Place 1 tortilla in the center gap. Evenly spread the chicken mixture over the tortillas. Sprinkle evenly with cheese.

Spray the tortillas with more cooking spray. Place the last tortilla in the center of the mixture. Fold the tortillas hanging over the edge of the pan toward the middle. Place a second sheet pan on top of the folded tortillas and press down. You may use a heavy oven-proof object to weigh down the top baking pan if needed.

Bake for 20 minutes, then remove the top sheet pan and bake for an additional 5 minutes until the top is golden brown.

Allow to cool for 5-10 minutes before cutting and serving. Serve with garnishes. Yield: 12 servings

Salted Caramel Apple Slab Pie

Crust

1 (2 count) package refrigerated pie crusts, softened, or enough homemade pastry for a 2-crust pie

Heat oven to 400 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll pastry into a 17×12-inch rectangle. (If using packaged pie crust, unroll and stack crusts one on top of the other before rolling out.) Fit crust into an ungreased rimmed 15x10x1-inch pan, pressing pastry firmly into corners and sides. Fold extra crust under, making it even with edges of the pan. Flute or crimp edges.

Filling

9 cups apples, sliced and peeled

1/2 cup (or more) salted caramel sauce, plus more for serving

1/4 cup flour

1 tablespoon lemon juice

In large bowl, stir filling ingredients until apples are well-coated. Spread evenly in pastry-lined pan. Sprinkle streusel over top of apples.

Streusel

1 1/4 cups flour

1 1/4 cups old-fashioned oats

3/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup cold butter, cut in pieces

Ice cream

Flaky sea salt, optional

In large bowl, mix 1 1/4 cups flour, the oats and brown sugar until blended. Cut in cold butter, using a fork or pastry blender, until mixture is crumbly.

Bake 35 to 45 minutes or until crust and topping are golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cool at least 20 minutes before cutting. Cut into 6 rows by 4 rows. Serve with ice cream, drizzle with additional caramel sauce and sprinkle with sea salt. Yield: 24 servings

