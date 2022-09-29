It is easy to be cynical about politics. To believe that the system is rigged and that there is little we can about it. Yet, nothing could be further from the truth. Each of us – you and me, individually and collectively have been bestowed with the power of the ballot.

In our democracy, we get to choose who represents us in Washington, Augusta, and right here in South Portland. When we vote in a local election, we are electing officials who make decisions that directly impact us, our family, our neighborhood, and our community.

Surprisingly often, elections results are decided by a minority of constituents. In 2021, (a non-presidential election year), voter turnout in South Portland was 37.8 percent. Put another way, 62.2 percent of eligible South Portland residents chose not to vote. Being a proponent of civic engagement, I’ve asked several non-voters why they didn’t vote.

Invariably, the answers fall into one of three buckets – it was inconvenient, they didn’t feel they had enough information to make an informed decision, and/or they didn’t think their vote would have an impact. Let’s dispel those concerns.

1. Three easy, convenient, and secure ways to vote

You can vote by mail, in person at city hall, or in person on Nov. 8 at all South Portland polling places. On Election Day, all five district polling places (Boys & Girls Club, American Legion Post, South Portland Community Center and Redbank Community Center) will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If voting on Nov. 8 doesn’t work for you, consider voting early at city hall. You can cast your ballot at city hall from Oct. 8 to Nov. 3. City hall is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Prefer to vote by mail? All you need to do is call the city clerk’s office at 207-767-3201 and request an absentee ballot. All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. A secure 24/7 monitored drop-box is stationed outside of city hall.

2. Candidates are accessible

Candidates for city council and school board really want the opportunity to earn our vote. Don’t hesitate to reach out to them via email or social media or to walk right up to them when you see them in the grocery store, at the football game, or on the street.

Want to see the four at-large city council candidates in action? Attend or watch on SPTV the Oct. 3 LWV Candidate Forum from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. being held at city hall.

3. Your vote does make a difference

City councilors make a myriad of decisions including taxation, road and infrastructure maintenance, where and when dogs can be walked, what you can or cannot do on your own property (including home renovations, lawn care and tree maintenance), transfer station services and fees, public transportation, social services, affordable housing, policing and public safety, construction projects, and neighborhood master plans.

School board members are tasked with creating a safe and positive school culture, setting academic standards, supporting teachers and staff, ensuring transparency and accountability, and advancing policies that allow every student to thrive. This is your opportunity to vote for candidates that reflect your values and your sensibilities.

Change often starts at the local level. Numerous landmark federal policies first originated at the local level. It’s true — local politics have a long history of shaping change in our country from the ground up. Policies such as women’s suffrage, minimum wage, environmental protection, and marriage equality all began at the local and state level. Not satisfied with what is happening in Augusta or Washington? Want change? This is your opportunity to vote for local candidates that share your vision.

We each have the power to make a difference. By voting in local elections and encouraging others to do the same, you personally shape the future of our community.

Sari Greene is a South Portland resident. She can be reached at [email protected]

