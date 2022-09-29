Re: “Parking in Portland’s a pain – especially for workers’ wallets” (Sept. 23, Page A1):

I reflect on my own parking woes as a 21-year-old college graduate in Boston in 1971. I lived on Marlborough Street and worked on nearby Newbury Street, but because of the two-hour parking limit, I often drove to Cambridge, parked in the Kendall Square commuter lot and took the subway back to work. This craziness hastened my plan to move to Maine, my birthplace and home to many generations of family.

I drove in Portland often for many decades just to pick up everyday items, like books from the beautiful old Portland Public Library to necessities from Sulkowitch Hardware. But lately, the trip has to have the unbelievable parking expense included in the budget. The roll of quarters in my glovebox is just a nostalgic reminder of old times. Now there are only a few places I can visit relatives and park for free.

So, please don’t place meters in Evergreen or Brooklawn cemeteries.

