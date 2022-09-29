NEW HIRES

Maine Medical Partners announced the following new hires.

Amit Sanyal, MD, has joined MaineHealth Cancer Care as senior medical director. Dr. Sanyal has practiced medical oncology for more than 20 years and recently served as the regional clinical program director for SSM Health Cancer Care in Wisconsin. He is board certified in medical oncology and hematology.

Lindsay Corse, MD, has joined Falmouth Family Medicine. Dr. Corse held multiple roles at Boston University’s Department of Family Medicine.

Robert Isom, MD, joined Maine Medical Partners – Nephrology. Dr. Isom previously practiced as an attending physician in the nephrology division at Stanford University Medical Center and School of Medicine in Palo Alto, Calif.

Erica Hidu, MD, joined Maine Medical Partners Internal Medicine – Pediatric Clinic at Maine Medical Center. Dr. Hidu is board certified in internal medicine and board eligible in pediatrics. She was an internal medicine-pediatrics intern and resident at Maine Medical Center, where she completed a chief resident year in pediatrics.

Eric Black-Maier, MD, has joined MaineHealth Cardiology in Scarborough with a subspecialty is electrophysiology. He is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease. Prior to joining MaineHealth, he completed his internal medicine residency, cardiovascular disease fellowship, and cardiac electrophysiology fellowship at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina.

Infinity Credit Union has hired Ben Nickel as vice president of branch operations for Infinity’s five locations in Westbrook, Portland, Scarborough, Arundel and Bangor. Nickel spent 16 years at Infinity CU’s parent company, Deere Employees Credit Union, serving as senior associate vice president of branch operations as well as consumer sales.

Edward Stewart has joined Alliant Insurance Services as a senior vice president. Prior to joining Alliant, Stewart was a vice president for a global brokerage firm.

Kevin Mitchell has rejoined Rinck Advertising as senior account manager. Mitchell previously worked at Rinck from 2008 to 2017 as the director of promotions and as an account executive. Between his years at Rinck, Mitchell worked in the marketing field before transitioning to overseeing four off-grid eco-lodges throughout western Maine. He lives in Turner.

Drummond Woodsum has hired Maureen Sturtevant, who will focus her practice on representing physicians, nurses and other health care professionals. She also represents hospitals and private health care organizations against professional malpractice claims, and will provide counsel to health care organizations in a variety of health-law related issues.

PROMOTIONS

Moriah Maron and Katie Hadiaris were promoted to senior associates at Smith & Wilkinson.

Maron, of Portland, joined S&W in 2021 and works with the firm’s financial services practice. She previously worked with Maine-based Council on International Educational Exchange and the University of Colorado Boulder.

Hadiaris joined the firm in January after spending 15 years at Unum Insurance, primarily in long-term disability claims.

Renee Sullivan was promoted to manager at Nathan Wechsler & Company, PA. Sullivan joined the firm in 2021. She specializes in providing accounting and compliance services to clients in the manufacturing and construction industries.

RECOGNITIONS

Shannon Brown, executive chef of Red’s Eats, was awarded Employee of the Year from Hospitality Maine. Brown was chosen by her peers to receive this award.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice has appointed Phillip Harriman and Heather Printup to its board of directors. Harriman, of Yarmouth, is a former Maine state senator and founding partner of Lebel & Harriman LLP. He is also board chair of Make A Wish Maine, a trustee of Husson University and a political analyst for News Center Maine. Printup, of Poland, is a community relations professional with BlueTriton Brands, formerly Nestle Waters North America, representing the Poland Spring Brand. Printup is a member of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and an executive board member of the Poland Spring Preservation Society.

The Maine Association of Nonprofits has named three new members to its board of directors.

Kate O’Halloran is executive director of LifeFlight Foundation.

Gabriela Montoya-Eyerman is the finance director of Sunrise County Economic Council

Justin Strasburger is executive director of Full Plates Full Potential.

