BRUNSWICK — The high school football season reached its halfway point, and some Midcoast teams have set their sights on reaching the playoffs — and possibly making some noise once there.

Here’s a glimpse at a few of the games on tap this weekend.

DEERING AT BRUNSWICK: Something has to give Friday night when the winless Rams and Dragons meet.

Both teams have struggled to score points this season and look to change that Friday. Despite losing their starting quarterback senior Quin McCaffrey to an injury, the Dragons will continue their progression with sophomore Cam Beal under center. Defensively, Brunswick has seen steady improvement behind seniors Porter Stanchfield, Ethan Cagley and Gavin Barbour.

Juniors Hunter Duval, Noah Gaghan and Albert Porter — along with sophomores Tyler Maxim, Colin McCaffrey, Liam Scholl, Trevor Gerrish and Beal — have also seen improvement on the defensive side of the ball. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

YARMOUTH AT MORSE: This game matches the top teams in each eight-man Large School region. Yarmouth (4-0) plays in the South while the Shipbuilders (3-1) sit atop the North.

Morse is coming off a 70-point performance against Lake Region last week and head coach Jason Darling understands what his team is up against when the Clippers come to McMann Field on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be a physical game, Yarmouth is big and fast and plays hard. They are disciplined and extremely well coached,” he said. “The key to the game will be us playing clean and limiting mistakes. We have been our own worst enemy with mistakes, missed assignments and turnovers. We need to clean that up if we’re going to be able to play with a good team like Yarmouth.”

Yarmouth has allowed only 82 points in four games, but Morse offensive weapons Calin Gould (434 rushing yards and eight touchdowns), Zach Carpenter (462 rushing yards and five TDs) and Braylon Williams (119 receiving yards, 81 rushing yards and a touchdown) hope to change that trend. Morse is averaging 36 points per game, with its only loss coming to Spruce Mountain, 54-22.

Defensively, Aqil Alaboudi (three interceptions), Bradley Creamer (23 tackles) and Williams (15 tackles and a sack) look to slow the Clippers.

GREELY AT MT. ARARAT: The Eagles have won three straight after a season-opening loss to Morse in a defensive struggle, 8-6.

Defense has been the key for the Eagles, who’ve allowed a mere 51 points, by far the fewest of any eight-man team in the state.

Greely (0-3) will have its hands full when it comes to Topsham on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Rangers are in their first season as a standalone varsity program.

Mt. Ararat has scored 154 points, including a 46-12 victory against Gray-New Gloucester last week.

FREEPORT AT FRYEBURG ACADEMY: The 3-1 Falcons are at the top of Class D, losing to Class C Wells, 35-28. Coming off its 19-0 shut out of another Class C school, first-place Medomak Valley last week, Freeport travels to Fryeburg on Friday night as the 2-2 Raiders open their new turf field at 7 p.m. Next week, the Falcons travel to Winthrop to face the Ramblers on Oct. 7, a rematch of last year’s Class D semifinal game.

LISBON AT MEDOMAK: The Greyhounds (2-2) have won two straight games after starting the season 0-2. They have allowed just 19 points in those victories. However, Lisbon will get a pretty good test Friday night when they visit Class C North contender Medomak. The Panthers (3-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 19-0 setback to Freeport.

