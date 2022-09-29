CHICAGO — The Phillies lost their fifth straight game and dropped into a tie for the National League’s final wild-card berth as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory on Thursday.

Philadelphia was tied with Milwaukee at 83-72, pending the Brewers’ game against Miami later Thursday in the opener of a four-game series.

Seeking their first playoff berth since 2011, the Phillies have lost the first three games of a season-ending 10-game trip and 10 of 13 overall since peaking at a season-best 80-62. Philadelphia has scored three runs or fewer in nine of those 13 games.

Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker against Milwaukee, winning the season series 4-2. The Phillies go to major league-worst Washington for four games, then close with three at AL-best Houston. The Brewers finish with three games at home against Arizona.

Bryce Harper had three of six hits for the Phillies, who are 1 for their last 21 with runners in scoring position. J.T. Realmuto went 0 for 4 and struck out twice in his 1,000th game.

n Philadelphia’s four-game weekend series at the Washington Nationals has been adjusted because of the forecast for rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

The teams will play a day/night doubleheader Friday instead of Saturday. Early afternoon games are still scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 3: September call-up Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as host Chicago stopped an eight-game losing streak.

Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save for the White Sox, who moved one game ahead of the Twins for second place in the AL Central. Cleveland clinched the division last weekend, and both the White Sox and the Twins were eliminated from the wild-card race on Wednesday.

TIGERS 10, ROYALS 3: Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered to lead Detroit over visiting Kansas City for a three-game sweep that moved the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central.

Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring the Tigers will not lose 100 games. Detroit went 10-9 this year against the Royals (63-93), who dropped into the division cellar.

Kansas City stranded 11 runners, raising its two-day total to 24, and went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) allowed five hits and four walks in 6 2/3 scoreless innings – matching his second longest outing this season.

NOTES

CUBS: Jason Heyward plans to play next season, even if it won’t be with Chicago.

Heyward hasn’t been in a game since June 24 because of right knee inflammation. The 33-year-old outfielder hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBI in 137 at-bats, and he has one season left on a $184 million, eight-year contract, with a $22 million salary next season.

Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said last month that Heyward won’t be with Chicago next year.

