Carol Leslie Hughes Palmer, of Kennebunk, departed this life to her heavenly home on Sept. 24, 2022, just six days shy of her 72nd birthday, after a long and courageous battle with physical and mental illness.

Carol was a graduate of Cardinal Cushing College in Brookline, Massachusetts. In her professional career, she worked as a medical transcriber, owned and operated her own secretarial service and served as hostess and bookkeeper for Kennebunk’s Windows on the Water Restaurant.

In a portrait alongside her mother, Carol was among the original “Beautiful Hair Breck” child models who appeared in the Breck advertisements in magazines of the 1950s and ’60s.

Carol never forgot a birthday, an anniversary, a special occasion, even a person’s name she only met once. Those who came in contact with Carol, either socially or in a business setting, were always made to feel welcomed, loved and appreciated by her.

She is survived by her beloved son, Geoffrey Palmer (Jackie) of Wisconsin, her sister, Kathy Hughes-Morris (Bob) of Massachusetts, her brother, John Patrick Hughes III (Cindy) of Maine and Florida, as well as six nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private.

Advertisement

For those who wish to contact family members directly, please feel free to email at [email protected]

In her memory, Carol’s family asks that you consider a donation to the National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI) – https://www.namimaine.org/.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Carol’s book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: