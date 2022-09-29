LIMERICK – Francis Joseph Mahoney Jr., 76, passed away at Maine Medical Center on Sept. 22, 2022. He was born in Boston, Mass. on July 14, 1946, son of the late Francis Sr. and Nellie (Langkowski) Mahoney.

He is a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinus School and attended Franklin Institute in Boston and the Boston Trade School.

Francis was a proud member of the U.S. Navy where he served with the 133 mobile construction battalion in the Vietnam War.

He was a career firefighter with the Boston Fire Department and retired after 32 years of service.

More recently he was employed at Massabesic High School for eight years.

Francis was a recipient of the prestigious Walter Scott Medal for Valor for distinguished service in the Boston Fire Department.

He enjoyed traveling, fishing, and puttering around with projects.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Kerri Mahoney; and his former spouse, Arlene Mahoney.

﻿Francis is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy Mahoney; son, Dan Mahoney, stepchildren Paul, Kelly, Kevin, Stephanie, and Stephen; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many of his fellow brothers in the fire department service.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 19 Dora Lane, Limerick. Burial will be held on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

