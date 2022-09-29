BIDDEFORD – Rene Girard Gagne, 92, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at his home. He was born in Lynn, Mass. on Nov. 12, 1929, a son of Origene and Irene (St. Onge) Gagne, was educated at Biddeford schools and graduated from Maine Maritime Academy.

On Nov. 24, 1951, he married Irene Lizotte at St. Andre’s Church.

Upon graduation from MMA, he sailed with Farrell Lines for seven years and then worked for the Hartford Steam Boiler Insurance Co. for 33 years until his retirement.

Rene was an avid Biddeford Tiger fan and volunteered over 22 years to the Biddeford Athletic Association in various roles including maintaining Waterhouse Field earning the moniker “Mr. Fix-It”.

He enjoyed cheering his grandchildren on at sporting events, Special Olympics, and several school events. He shared his love of nature with fishing trips to frozen lakes, isolated northern locations and to the “secret hole”. Additionally, he also enjoyed bowling, playing cards, hunting, football, traveling and “occasional” trips to Oxford Casino.

He is survived by two sons, Michael Gagne and wife, Safa, of Georgetown and David Gagne and Lisa Nieves of Biddeford, three daughters, Karen Oberg and husband, Gary of Atoka, Tenn., Janice Lessard and husband, Richard of Arundel, and Susan Millett and husband, Alex of Biddeford.

He was predeceased by his wife; parents; three siblings, Raymond Gagne, Rolande Gagne, and Doris Lozier; and his grandson, Tison Gagne; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

As his final act of love, he donated his body to UNE.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at St. Joseph’s Church, 178 Elm St., Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to

Biddeford Atlethic Association,

P.O. Box 381,

Biddeford, ME 04005

