National Drive Electric Week is observed Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, a week dedicated to learning about and celebrating electric modes of transportation. In South Portland, we are already seeing electric vehicles (EVs) and e-bikes scattered around the city, with more to come. Keep reading to learn more about National Drive Electric Week, Portland’s upcoming electric week event and how to get an EV or E-bike with the help of our Electrify Everything! program.

Drive Electric Maine 2022

Join the South Portland Sustainability Office in the Back Cove Trail parking lot from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 1 for Portland’s Drive Electric Maine 2022 event. Come meet EV drivers and learn about the 40-plus plug-in cars available today.

Not able to attend? Visit www.driveelectricweek.org/attend to view National Drive Electric Week online events.

National Drive Electric Week

This is the the 12th year of National Drive Electric Week, a week aiming to raise awareness about the many benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, bikes, and more. National Drive Electric Week puts on events across the country to allow traditional car drivers a chance to learn more about EVs and connect with people who already drive electric.

The nationwide events provide the opportunity for drivers to learn the environmental and cost benefits of EVs and best practices directly from EV owners.

*National Drive Electric Week is presented by Plug In America, The Electric Vehicle Association, The Sierra Club, and EVHybridNoire.

Electrify Everything!: EVs

Inspired to switch to electric? South Portland’s Electrify Everything! program offers rebates on all things electric, including EVs and E-bikes.

Electrify Everything! Is a beneficial electrification program that provides rebates on electric vehicles, electric lawncare equipment, e-bikes, heating and cooling systems, and home weatherization by matching existing Efficiency Maine rebates. Visit southportland.org/electrify to learn more about the program, see current rebates and apply.

Our Sustainable City is a recurring column in the Sentry intended to provide residents with news and information about sustainability initiatives in South Portland. Follow the Sustainability Office on Instagram and Facebook @soposustainability.

Mia Ambroiggio is a Greater Portland Council of Governments Resilience Corps fellow serving in the Sustainability Office. She can be reached at [email protected]

