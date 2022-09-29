HOCKEY

Russian players on two NHL teams opening the season in the Czech Republic will be allowed to participate in the two Global Series games in Prague after all.

The Czech government has dropped its attempted ban of Russian players on the rosters for San Jose and Nashville, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday. The move paves the way for the Sharks and Predators to travel to Europe this weekend for practices and exhibition games in Germany and Switzerland, respectively, before facing off at Prague’s O2 Arena Oct. 7 and 8.

The Czech Foreign Ministry said last week that Russian players would not be granted entry into the country because of their nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

• Rasmus Sandin signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the club announced.

Sandin, a 22-year-old defenseman, had 16 points in 51 games last season.

Advertisement

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Air Force received two years of probation from the NCAA and had its squad size reduced by 10 for four years as part of its sanctions for recruiting violations during NCAA-mandated dead periods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Romain Langasque tied the course record on the Old Course at St. Andrews by shooting 11-under 61 in the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, including a 28 on the back nine.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP: Fans going to the World Cup in Qatar must show a negative COVID-19 test when they arrive as part of the host nation’s rules to combat COVID-19, organizers said Thursday.

Advertisement

All visitors aged 18 and over must also download a government-run phone application tracking people’s movements and health status.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC: The UFC is holding its next fight show without fans or media members in attendance, and isn’t saying why.

The UFC will stage a 13-bout card at the Apex Gym on its corporate campus in Las Vegas on Saturday night, but no fans or reporters will be there. The UFC has held regular televised cards at the small gym since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but has typically allowed groups of fans and media representatives. A UFC spokesperson declined to comment when asked by The Associated Press. Reporters are allowed to cover the official weigh-in on Friday, but not the fights.

TENNIS

PARMA LADIES OPEN: Top-seeded Maria Sakkari rallied past 97th-ranked Maryna Zanevska 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in Parma, Italy, to reach her first semifinal since the grass-court season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous