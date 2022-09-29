Lana Djuranovic scored twice and Ali Mokriski had a goal and three assists as Scarborough pulled away in the second half for a 4-1 win over Thornton Academy in a Class A South girls’ soccer match Thursday.

Djuranovic scored the first goal, and Mokriski made it 2-0 on a goal set up by Delia Fravert.

Hadley Stoddard answered for Thornton (6-3-1) with 21 minutes left in the first half.

The Red Storm (8-0), ranked No. 1 in the Varsity Maine poll, extended their lead on goals by Talia Borelli and Djuranovic in the second half.

Makenzie Lydon made four saves for Scarborough, while Thornton keeper Ava Lomax stopped 10 shots.

MARSHWOOD 4, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Lilli Hammond recorded three goals as the Hawks (8-0) cruised past the Red Riots (1-7) in South Berwick.

Advertisement

Izzy Young netted the other goal.

SANFORD 5, BIDDEFORD 0: Hailey Tarbox struck for a pair of goals as the Spartans (6-2-1) built a 5-0 halftime advantage against the Tigers (1-7) at Biddeford.

Annalise Stimmell, Ella Daskoski and Mia Kane also scored.

Sophie Olivo earned the shutout with five saves. Sarah Parks made 12 saves for Biddeford.

BRUNSWICK 11, MORSE 0: Alexis Morin and Mollie Tefft each finished with two goals and an assist for the Dragons (7-0-1) in a win over the Shipbuilders (1-5-2) at Brunswick.

Kelsie Carlton also scored twice. Helen Maher, Emily Doring, Maddie Chaput, Sophia Morin and Molly Newell each added a goal.

Advertisement

Riley Walters stopped nine shots for Morse.

DEERING 6, MASSABESIC 1: Elsa Freeman scored five goals and created the final goal with a corner kick that resulted in an own goal, leading the Rams (3-5-1) past the Mustangs (1-8) in Portland

Freeman opened the scoring late in the first half with an assist from Anika Gin, then made it 2-0 on a penalty kick just before halftime.

After Amelia O’Meara cut into the deficit early in the second half, Freeman struck for three more goals, including one set up by Isa Garcia.

BOYS’ SOCCER

WAYNFLETE 4, FREEPORT 1: Myles Culley scored in each half to pace the Flyers (8-1) to a win over the Falcons (2-3-3) in Portland.

Advertisement

Bryan Stark-Chessa chipped in with a goal and an assist, and Porter Beaule also scored for Waynflete, which led 2-0 at halftime.

Freeport’s Ben Grimm got an unassisted goal in the 77th minute.

Adam Clough stopped five shots for the Falcons. Waynflete keeper Nico Kirby made three saves.

GORHAM 9, NOBLE 0: Gustavo Zenetti powered the offense with four goals as the Rams (7-1) rolled past the Knights (0-9) in Gorham.

Cole Bishop and Jackson Morrell chipped in with two goals apiece. Hayden Anderson also scored.

Gabe Cyr stopped nine shots for Noble. Nick Phinney and Ethan Homa split time in net for Gorham, combining for two saves.

Advertisement

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 8, ST. DOMINIC 0: Matteo Sbuell scored three goals, and Rafi Ajimura collected two goals and three assists as the Raiders (5-2) defeated the Saints (2-5-1) in Auburn.

Modesto Rodriguez also netted two goals. Jacob Eveleth was the other goal scorer.

WELLS 3, POLAND 2: Santiago Fitch-Curry notched two goals and Cam DaRosa also scored for the Warriors (2-8) in a win over the Knights (2-7) at Poland.

FIELD HOCKEY

MASSABESIC 4, SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK 1: Mackenzie Nason and Sydney Desimone tallied two goals apiece, and the Mustangs (4-5) defeated the Red Riots (2-7-1) in South Portland.

Rain Jordan scored for South Portland/Westbrook.

Advertisement

NOBLE 3, SANFORD 0: Jenna Baxter notched a pair of goals to lead Knights (5-2) past the Spartans (4-5) in Sanford.

Ella Anania also scored, and Trinity Valle made six saves for the shutout.

Sanford’s Megan Sheppard had 10 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, WELLS 0: Annie Vinnakota recorded 14 kills for the Clippers (7-1) as they swept past the Warriors (1-6) in Yarmouth, 25-13, 25-13 and 25-8.

Yarmouth’s Madi Beaudoin had six service aces.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous