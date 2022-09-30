BRUNSWICK — Independent U.S. Sen. Angus Kings endorsed Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ reelection bid at a press conference in Brunswick Friday morning.

King praised Mills’ leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying Maine’s response has earned high marks from a variety of experts because of the state’s relatively low infection and death rates, as well as its economic recovery.

King also said Mills was the first governor in decades to come from rural Maine rather than one of the state’s urban centers. She was born and raised in Farmington, a town of 7,500 people in Franklin County.

“Janet Mills comes from the heart of Maine and that’s important,” he said.

The endorsement from King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, is expected to help boost Mills’ standing with unenrolled voters — the second largest voting block in the state. About 32 percent of the state’s more than 1.1 million registered voters are not enrolled in a political party, while nearly 36 percent are Democrats and 28 percent are Republican.

And King has consistently polled as one of the most popular U.S. senators. As of May, King was the fourth most popular senator, according to FiveThirtyEight, a political and analysis website.

Mills is seeking reelection against former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage and political newcomer Sam Hunkler, a Beals physician who mounting a long shot campaign as an independent.

LePage was endorsed last year by Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, who cruised to reelection in 2020 despite trailing in the polls and facing voter anger over her key vote putting Brent Kavanaugh on the U.S. Supreme Court. Collins said Kavanaugh assured her that Roe V Wade was settled law, but Kavanaugh was part of the conservative majority that overturned the landmark case giving women a constitutional right to an abortion earlier this year — a decision that has animated Democrats and helped close the enthusiasm gap in what was expected to be a difficult midterm cycle.

In 2014, King made a high profile endorsement of Independent Eliot Cutler, who he also endorsed in 2010. Once it became clear Cutler’s candidacy was not gaining traction in 2014, King switched his endorsement to the Democratic candidate, U.S. Mike Michaud. LePage was elected governor in 2010 and went on to win reelection in 2014.

LePage adviser Brent Littlefield pointed to that history in a written statement on behalf of the campaign.

“Angus King’s endorsement history in governor’s elections includes endorsing recently arrested Eliot Cutler and flipping to failed candidate Michael Michaud. Based on King’s track record of endorsing Eliot Cutler and Mike Michaud, Paul LePage will be the next Governor of Maine,” Littlefield said.

This story will be updated.

