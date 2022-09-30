Anna Maschino scored off a penalty corner with an assist from Emily Groves in the first quarter, and Freeport earned a 1-0 win over York in a Class B South field hockey game Friday in Freeport.

The loss was the first for York (8-1) in the regular season since 2018. The Wildcats have won 14 of the last 17 Class B South titles.

Piper Williams made nine saves for Freeport (5-2-1). York’s Natalie Dickson stopped 10 shots.

GARDINER 5, OCEANSIDE 0: Addison Carter scored twice to lead the Tigers (9-1) to a win over the Mariners (5-5-1) in Gardiner.

Gabi Sousa, Brianna Smith and Raylee Gilbert added a goal apiece. Brynnlea Chaisson and Emilee Brown each had an assist.

SOCCER

KENNEBUNK 3, WESTBROOK 0: Kendall Therrien scored in each half to push the Rams (2-6-1) past the Blue Blazes (0-10) in Kennebunk.

Kennebunk led 2-0 at halftime with the help of a goals by Anna McCarron, assisted Ivy Armentrout.

Kate Orendorf made two saves for the shutout. Westbrook’s Hannah Troiano racked up 14 saves.

WAYNFLETE 2, LAKE REGION 0: Lucy Hart and Iris Stutzman each tallied a first-half goal to lift the Flyers (6-2) over the Lakers (4-5) in Portland.

WELLS 1, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Kambrie Thompson finished off a corner kick with five minutes left in the first half, and the Warriors (6-3) shut out the Seagulls (5-3) in Old Orchard Beach.

Wells keeper Savannah Tardiff made saves. Summer St. Louis had seven saves for OOB.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Angel Huntsman finished with two goals and an assist as the Panthers (8-0) rolled past the Hawks (1-7-1) in Yarmouth.

McKayla Wallace added a goal and an assist. Tara Moore and Emily Robbins also scored.

Breanna Eastman stopped 14 shots for Sacopee Valley.

YARMOUTH 7, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Ava Feeley, Taylor Oranellas and Aine Powers all scored two goals to lift the Clippers (7-2) over the Patriots (2-5-2) in Yarmouth.

Cate King was the other goal scorer. Yarmouth keepers Regan Sullivan and Eden Young combined for three saves.

Isabelle Ross and Abby Joyce split goalkeeping duties for GNG, combining for eight saves.

TRAIP ACADEMY 1, RICHMOND 0: Noelle Denholm scored the only goal, leading the Rangers (3-6) to a win over the Bobcats (6-4) in Kittery.

Autumn Lane made 18 saves for Richmond. Traip’s Teghan Page stopped seven shots.

BRUNSWICK 4, LINCOLN ACADEMY 2: Ellie Sullivan tallied a goal and two assists as the Dragons (7-3-1) downed the Eagles (0-10-1) in Brunswick.

Kiki Dinsmore, Felicity Jackson and Ava Wolverton each added a goal.

