A most desirable neighborhood in a most desirable town, Willard Beach in South Portland regularly makes “Top Ten” lists, and its homegrown businesses love to show up in “Best of” issues. From sandy Willard Beach to the city’s bikeable Greenbelt to its proximity to downtown Portland and Cape Elizabeth, there are so many reasons why homes and rentals in this area are in high demand.

This three-unit is on a dead-end street with a nice, fenced-on side yard and off-street parking for seven or eight vehicles. The first floor and attic apartments are one bed/one bath units, and the second floor has two beds/one bath. These are bright and sunny apartments, with gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings and large, open kitchens on the first and second floors. The attic apartment is an efficient space best enjoyed by someone of smaller stature. The building is fueled by economic natural gas heat.

Highlights Take up residence in the most desirable neighborhood in South Portland, near beaches, bagels, and the best of Southern Maine

Three-unit with ample parking and large, fenced-in side yard located on a dead-end street

Open houses: Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 2:00 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 3 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Offers due Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

From here, sidewalks lead to the beach and playground, Spring Point Ledge lighthouse and park, and the SMCC campus for gorgeous views of Portland Harbor and the Casco Bay islands. Around the corner in Willard Square, enjoy what are arguably the best bagels in the state at Scratch Baking Co. and incredible ice cream flavors at Willard Scoops. Hop on the bike trail or Broadway to be in downtown Portland in minutes.

30 Day Street is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected].

