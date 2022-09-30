The current efforts in some circles to ban certain books from the Waldoboro School Library sadly remind me of times in recent history when not only books, but ideas were banned, and yes, certain people were banned and put to death because of their ideas or because they were different. It should be remembered that the tyranny of Hitler and Pol Pot began with the embrace of censorship. It did not begin with the death camps.

I am proud to be an American, to live in a strong, healthy nation where ideas can be explored and their merits and vices debated, but never repressed. I am proud of our Constitution. Truth should always be strong enough to rise on its own merits.

And people should be free to be who they are.

Jan Wejchert

Waldoboro

