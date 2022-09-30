CASCO – Scott Wilson Secord passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Scott grew up in South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School. After graduating, Scott immediately joined the Army, serving for three years as an Army Ranger.

Upon returning home, Scott worked as a lobsterman for several years. During this time, he met the love of his life, Amy.

Scott later joined the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, where he served for over two decades as a corrections officer. He was also selected to serve on special assignments in Naples and the island of Chebeague for two summers.

Scott’s last role with the sheriff’s department was serving as the Cumberland County Court Officer.

After retiring from Cumberland County, Scott found a new career and home with The Granite Group in Auburn. During his time there, he found a renewed passion for work.

Scott loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He always enjoyed his time around a bonfire with a Jim Beam and Coke, spending time with his close friends.

Scott’s true passion was his family. Especially his wife, Amy Ellen Secord and son, Wilson Robert Secord, for whom his love and pride knew no bounds.

In addition to Amy and Wilson, Scott’s life centered around his family.

He is survived by his father, Stephen Secord; brother, Chad, his wife, Jenny, and nephew, Derek; his sisters Laurie and Becky (Secord) Dyke, her husband, Ben, and daughter, Rachael; his mother-in-law, Joanne Hatch-Lee, and her husband, Bill Lee; brother-in-law, Rob Hatch, his wife Megin, and their four children, Aidan, Clay, Lucy, and Sitota; brothers-in-law Matthew Lee; Ryan Lee, Ryan’s wife, Brianna, and their daughter, Amelia.

Scott was predeceased by his mother, Gail Secord; father-in-law, Danny Hatch; and nephew, Bradley Secord.

Scott’s love and care extended well beyond his family and especially to his close friends Kevin, Kate, and their son, Bennett, Pat, and Joanne, and to all those around the bonfire, Chris, Jason, Rich, and too many more to mention. You know who you are, and you know he loved you.

Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Crooked River School in Casco, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following from 11 to 12 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco where condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.