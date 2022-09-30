Republic Sharri MacDonald hopes to unseat her opponent, incumbent Democrat Donna Bailey for the Senate District 31 seat.

Senate District 31 includes Buxton, Old Orchard Beach and Saco.

Sharri MacDonald, 50, an Old Orchard Beach resident, has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and works at MacDonald’s Garage & Beach Convenience.

She has served on the Old Orchard Beach School Board, the Town Council and has been a state representative.

If elected, MacDonald said in an email, her first priority would be “to help alleviate the incredible cost to live here in Maine. I want to accomplish this through implementation of affordable housing and rentals. The fact that it costs so much to survive has lead to an explosion in our homeless population with tent cities in some of our most beautiful parks. I want to work on mental health issues that have increased our drug epidemic and is killing our population. It is a sin that we are allowing this plague to continue in Maine. A priority for Maine needs to be the sheer number of children in DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services) custody. I have researched and studied the foster care system and am working to be licensed to be a foster parent. I am a Sweetser volunteer and I want to help biological parents, foster parents and most importantly the kids in the system navigate through the intense and traumatic world of DHHS. We need to do better and this affects all of us as 66% of the homeless population in Maine have been through the foster care system.”

MacDonald said SD 31 residents should vote her into office because “I am a worker, a person who does not give up or give in to political pressure, and my independence will serve the people of OOB, Buxton and Saco not political parties. I believe in voting for a person, not a party. I am available, answer my emails and phone calls personally, and will meet with anyone, anywhere and anytime to help solve problems. I truly believe that our current elected officials have forgotten who they work for and that is hurting our state and nation. I am running to bring the voice of the people to Augusta — the voice of ALL the people. Give me a chance, let me show you that my work ethic and steadfast commitment can make a difference.”

Bailey, 61, of Saco, is married with two adult children and three grandchildren. She is an attorney with her own law practice. She earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Maine School of Law.

Bailey is serving her first term in the State Senate. She is a member of the budget-writing Appropriations Committee and Government Oversight Committee. Previously, she served two terms in the Maine House of Representatives representing part of Saco, from 2016-2020, where she was appointed to serve as chair of the Judiciary Committee.

In addition, Bailey was elected as York County Probate Court judge in 2008 where she served until 2012.

“I’m running for the State Senate to help people, and to help my community,” Bailey said in an email. “I want to try and do my part to help improve the lives of all Mainers and to continue the work I have begun in the Legislature to fight for justice for all and give a voice to those who don’t necessarily have connections to the lobbyists in Augusta.”

“High energy costs are affecting everyone,” she said. “In Maine, lawmakers should continue to do everything we can to insure that older adults and working families can afford to heat their homes and keep the lights on. One new policy proposal I plan to introduce is a refundable gas tax fairness credit.

Housing affordability is another of Bailey’s top priorities. “In the Legislature, I championed the creation of the Senior Property Tax Deferral program that allows the state to pay the property taxes for those who qualify. I will introduce legislation to implement a state-funded program modeled on Habitat for Humanity.”

In addition, she said, “much like the rest of the country, Maine businesses continue to grapple with workforce shortages across a number of industries. In Maine, the Legislature must continue to pass funding for community college programs that partner with local businesses, apprenticeship programs, career and technical schools, student loan forgiveness programs targeted at sectors in most need, and thoughtfully allowing credentials to be recognized across state and country borders.”

Bailey said her constituents should return her to the State Senate because, “I know how to listen and work across the aisle. I am a problem solver. I seek solutions, not sound bites. I don’t care where an idea comes from, if it’s a good idea, I will support it. I am fiercely independent, and make up my own mind after listening to all sides of an argument and gathering information from all sides. I am honored to put my skills as a legal advocate to work for the communities I serve, and the state of Maine.”

