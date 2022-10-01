IOWA CITY, Iowa — Blake Corum rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for 155 yards and a touchdown and No. 4 Michigan defeated Iowa 27-14 on Saturday.

The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) were able to consistently move the ball against the Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1), who came into the game leading the nation in scoring defense and ranked sixth in total defense and rushing defense. Michigan had 327 yards, including 172 rushing yards.

Four of Michigan’s first five drives ended in points. Ronnie Bell had a 16-yard touchdown run on the opening possession. Jake Moody’s two second-quarter field goals gave the Wolverines a 13-0 halftime lead, then McCarthy threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Edwards on Michigan’s opening possession of the third quarter.

Bell’s run finished an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took more than five minutes off the clock.

(14) MISSISSIPPI 22, (7) KENTUCKY 19: Austin Keys and Jared Ivey each forced fumbles in the final three minutes, both inside the red zone, and the Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) held off the Wildcats (4-0, 1-1) in Oxford, Mississippi.

Keys and Ivey forced Wildcats quarterback Will Levis to fumble on consecutive possessions with AJ Finley and Tavius Robinson recovering both, respectively. Both plays stopped potential game-winning drives inside the 20 to preserve the victory for the Rebels (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference).

Advertisement

Jonathan Cruz’s go-ahead, 26-yard field goal late in the third quarter put Ole Miss up 22-19 and set the stage for the tense, frantic finish. The Rebels’ defense first forced the Wildcats to turn over the ball over on downs early in the fourth before creating the turnovers to seal the win.

Levis led Kentucky (4-0, 1-1) to the Ole Miss 18 before fumbling while diving for additional yardage. The Wildcats created a final opportunity on Levis 51-yard pass to Barion Brown to the 7. After a touchdown-nullifying illegal motion penalty, Levis fumbled on the next play on a sack by Ivey with 58 seconds remaining.

TCU 55, (18) OKLAHOMA 24: Max Duggan ran 67 yards for one of two touchdowns and threw for three scores, leading the Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) to a rout of Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2) in a second consecutive loss for new Sooners coach Brent Venables, in Fort Worth, Texas.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the game in the second quarter when he was hit while sliding by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge, who was ejected for targeting.

Players had to be separated after Hodge’s hit while Gabriel stayed down for several minutes, surrounded by the medical staff, before the UCF transfer walked off the field on his own. Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville replaced him.

PURDUE 20, (21) MINNESOTA 10: Devin Mockobee rushed for 102 yards and a late touchdown to pad Purdue’s lead, and the Boilermakers defense fueled yet another takedown of a ranked opponent in a victory over the Golden Gophers (4-1, 1-1) in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Cam Allen had two of Purdue’s three interceptions of Tanner Morgan, one in the end zone in the second quarter and another in the closing minutes. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned from a one-game injury absence for the Boilermakers and bounced back from two first-half interceptions to direct two drives for scores in the final 5 minutes.

(25) KANSAS STATE 37, TEXAS TECH 28: Adrian Martinez rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score, leading the Wildcats (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) past the Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1) in Manhattan, Kansas.

Martinez was 12-for-19 passing for 116 yards for Kansas State, while Deuce Vaughn had 170 rushing yards for the Wildcats, who extended their winning streak against the Red Raiders to seven games.

Donovan Smith was 34-for-48 passing for 359 yards and two TDs for Texas Tech. Smith also rushed for a touchdown.

BOSTON COLLEGE 34, LOUISVILLE 33: Phil Jurkovec threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns and scrambled for a 33-yard run that set up the game-winning field goal as the Eagles (2-3, 1-2 ACC) knocked Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham out of the game and beat the Cardinals (2-3, 0-3) in Boston.

Cunningham ran for three touchdowns and threw for another before finishing the game on the sideline. He was taken out for one play in the third quarter following a hit to the head; he came back for two full series before backup Brock Domann handled the last two possessions of the game.

The second, after Connor Lytton’s 26-yard field goal gave BC the lead with 1:56 left, ended where it started after four straight incompletions.

Boston College then ran out the clock — or tried to. With 2 seconds left for the fourth down play, Jurkovec took several steps back before kneeling and the time showed 0:00.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous