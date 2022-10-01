BATH — Christian Hallowell and Ellis Vallade each scored a goal in the second half to give Morse a 2-1 win over Leavitt in boys soccer action Saturday.

After a scoreless first half, Leavitt (1-7-0) also got on the scoreboard when Logan Berube used a feed from Gibson Dozois and scored.

Waylon Rhorer made five saves for Morse (3-5-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

Advertisement

DIRIGO 6, LISBON 1: Emily Woods, Jayce Brophy and Grave Averill each scored two goals in the Cougars’ victory in Dixfield.

Dirge (7-3) jumped out a 5-0 lead at halftime. Grace Robbins picked up two assists and Brophy and Alyssa Ellis each had one. Winning goalie Alivia Ellis made 14 saves.

Lisbon’s (7-3) Laura Mockler scored in the third quarter on a Reesa Theriault assist.

FREEPORT 3, POLAND 0: Liza Flower, Reed Proscia and Emily Grove all scored as the Falcons (6-2-1) rolled past the Knights (2-7) at Freeport.

Lizalyn Boudreau had an assist.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: