BIDDEFORD – It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Aline P. (Langevin) Verville, on the morning of Sept. 27, 2022.

Aline was born Sept. 6, 1934 to Theode and Eva (Champagne) Langevin in Biddeford. She was a lifelong resident of Biddeford, educated in local schools and a faithful participant in local churches. On Sept. 3, 1956 she married Normand Verville. They were married for 60 years until Normand’s passing.

Aline worked at Saint Francis College (UNE) and Biddeford High School as a cook and retired from the Journal Tribune in 1992. Aline enjoyed cooking for her family and for the holidays; making pork pies, baking and hosting many extended family events at her home with Normand. Aline had a love for shopping as well. She was supportive and nurturing as a mother and grandmother. She instilled a gentle toughness and work ethic to her children and grandchildren. Aline had a great sense of humor and had the mind and tongue to challenge anyone in a conversation on the Red Sox, politics or religion.

She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; brothers Theode, Paul, Ray and Rene Langevin, sisters Jeanette Rousseau and Simone Estrella; and granddaughter, Tara Ann (Verville) Zachary.

She is survived by her children, sons Michael and wife, Mary, of Portland, Mark and wife, Vanda, of Mebane, N.C., daughters Louise Fraioli and Patricia Curtis, of Biddeford. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Patrick Verville and wife Brittney, Anthony Verville and long-time girlfriend, Kim Veilleux, Micary Verville, Alexandra and husband, Steffan Chace, Noah and Michael Fraioli, Tara’s husband, Brandon Zachary; great-grandchildren Noah and Mason Zachary, and Walker and Quinn Verville; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She will be missed by all those that knew her. She had a spark like no other. Rest in peace and may God guide you home.

Semper Fi. Love you!

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St., Saco, ME 04072 at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Committal will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 120 West St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Online donations can be made at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/