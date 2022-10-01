Ali Mokriski and Lana Djuranovic scored two goals to help Scarborough roll to a 5-0 win over Marshwood on Saturday in a battle of unbeaten girls’ soccer teams in South Berwick.

Talia Borelli also scored, while Sophia Rinaldi made six saves as the Red Storm, ranked No. 1 in the Varsity Maine girls’ soccer poll, improved to 9-0. The Hawks, ranked No. 4 in the poll, fell to 9-1.

Mokriski, Sanibel Shinners and Emma Blanchette added assists for Scarborough.

PORTLAND 4, BONNY EAGLE 0: Anneliese Collin had two goals and an assist, Jasmine Arweiler and Alyson Mina also scored and the Bulldogs (5-4) shut out the Scots (1-8) in Portland.

Eliza Stein had two assists and Phoebe Knoll had one, while Lucy Tidd and Linda Nicholson combined for four saves.

Ember Hastings stopped 25 shots for Bonny Eagle.

YORK 2, POLAND 0: Chloe Bourque set up two first-half goals to spark the Wildcats (4-3-2) to a win over the Knights (1-8) in Poland.

Bourque assisted Grace Clayton with 15 minutes remaining in the half and Shea Haseltine with five minutes left.

FIELD HOCKEY

THORNTON ACADEMY 1, NOBLE 0: Martina Prat scored from Zoey Pennell on a penalty corner, Allison Marines made seven saves and the Golden Trojans (7-3) edged the Knights (5-3) in Saco.

Trinity Valle stopped 14 shots for Noble.

BOYS’ SOCCER

DEERING 8, MASSABESIC 0: Adilson Vidal and Haytham Ramadan each scored three goals as the Rams (8-0-1) cruised past the Mustangs (0-10) at Waterboro.

Ethan Fisher and Daniel Landry also scored for Deering.

Bennett Gibson made 13 saves for Massabesic.