Hannaford supermarkets has issued a recall for its Taste of Inspirations Brie products citing concerns that the cheese might be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

The recall was announced Sunday on the Scarborough-based supermarket chain’s product recall website. Hannaford said the recall was issued after it was alerted by the product’s manufacturer, Old Europe Cheese, Inc., that the products could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The brie recall at Hannaford is part of a broader recall of products manufactured by Old Europe Cheese, Inc., which is based in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

According to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause a serious infection known as Listeriosis. An estimated 1,600 people a year contract Listeriosis with about 260 deaths. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems.

Taste of Inspirations products impacted by the recall at Hannaford include: Taste of Inspirations Triple Creme Brie Round 8 ounce with UPC code 72543999973 and Taste of Inspirations Cut Brie 60 percent wedge (random weight) with UPC code 20781400000. The affected products have “Best By” dates ranging from September 28, 2022 through December 14, 2022.

The product may be returned to your local Hannaford for a full refund.

