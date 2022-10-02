Our Power is working toward a consumer-owned utility for Mainers. It is the only grassroots campaign that is working to protect Mainers’ independence and love for freedom when it comes to our utilities. We know that our investor-owned utilities (CMP, Versant) are not concerned about Mainers. We see it every day in their unpredictable rate hikes, unreliable services, and legal trickery.

A consumer-owned utility, on the other hand, would be owned and paid for by the ratepayers: we will own our utilities. It will serve us, answer to us. The government doesn’t take over, we do.

There is a financial cost, much like the mortgage on my house. I borrowed a set amount of money that I will pay over time to own the place. Sounds better than paying rent to a capricious landlord – or in this case, rates to CMP – right?

In the short term, the consumer-owned utility will keep rates steady, and over time they’ll decrease. What’s more, Maine already has consumer-owned utilities in places like Houlton and Kennebunk. They outperform CMP and Emera at lower rates.

Grassroots efforts are often met with institutional opposition. One of those efforts calls itself “No Blank Checks.” The campaign offers no transparency on who is behind it, but the website links exclusively to the Maine Affordable Energy campaign, which is financed by CMP.

Done with the cheap tricks of private utilities? Look up “Our Power” and let’s make sure Mainers decide what’s best for their energy needs.

Colin Vettier

Portland

