Finishing touches are being put on 34 Hampshire Street, a rare, brand-new single-family home in the popular India Street Neighborhood with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. From the ground floor garage to the double roof deck and back down to the private green space in the back, this home is a 2,040 SF modern and urban living dream.

Come home with groceries from neighborhood stores and an elevator will take you past the second-floor primary suite and second bedroom to the third floor living space. Walk down the hall past the third bedroom to the airy and open high-end kitchen, dining and living space.

34 Hampshire St. Highlights Rare, new construction single family on the peninsula, located between the Old Port and Munjoy Hill

Elevator goes up four levels, from the garage to a two-level roof deck with panoramic views of the city and harbor

Modern, minimalist design with high-end fixtures and finishes; level four bonus room/den has a wet bar

The best of Portland is right outside the door: restaurants, shopping, parks and the waterfront

On the top floor is a flexible space with a wet bar that opens to the first level of roof deck. A spiral staircase leads to the second. Each platform is over 200 square feet with panoramic views of Casco Bay and the city.

The location can’t be beat, right between the Old Port and Munjoy Hill, and steps from the waterfront. Many of downtown Portland’s incredible shops and restaurants are right outside your door.

34 Hampshire St. is listed by Elise Loschiavo of Vitalius Real Estate Group. Please contact Elise at 207-358-9881 or [email protected]

