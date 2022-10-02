BALTIMORE — Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Sunday.

With the score tied at 20 in the final quarter, the Ravens (2-2) had second down from the Buffalo 1-yard line. Two straight runs failed to reach the end zone, and Baltimore decided to go for it on fourth down from the 2.

Lamar Jackson had to scramble a bit, then threw a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Jordan Poyer for a touchback with 4:09 remaining – a disastrous result for the Ravens because it meant the Bills (3-1) weren’t pinned deep like they would have been following an incompletion.

From there, Allen calmly guided Buffalo into field-goal range, capping his team’s comeback from a 20-3 deficit late in the second quarter. It was the second straight home game in which Baltimore let a sizeable lead slip away. Miami rallied from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Ravens 42-38 two weekends ago.

FALCONS 23, BROWNS 20: Dee Alford intercepted Jacoby Brissett’s pass with less than a minute remaining and host Atlanta (2-2) held on to beat Cleveland (2-2).

Younghoe Koo’s 45-yard field goal, his third of the game, with 2:28 remaining gave the Falcons the lead.

The Browns moved past the 50 but on third-and-23, Alford picked off Brissett’s pass intended for David Bell.

EAGLES 29, JAGUARS 21: Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the undefeated Eagles spoiled former coach Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns to Jamal Agnew. Lawrence was strip-sacked on the final drive of the game that sealed the win for the Eagles (4-0). It was one of four lost fumbles for the second-year quarterback of the Jaguars (2-2).

Pederson, who coached the Eagles to a Super Bowl 52 victory over New England, received a standing ovation from fans that braved a rainy, windy day when he was introduced before the game. The camera cut to a shot on the big screens of the 2017 World Champions banner that hangs from the above the top deck at Lincoln Financial Field. Pederson mingled with some of his former players on the field before the game and was warmly greeted by stadium employees when he walked into the stadium.

He was fired less than three years after leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl. About 13 months later, Pederson was hired in Jacksonville.

COWBOYS 25, COMMANDERS 10: Cooper Rush won again filling in for Dak Prescott, throwing a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup in the receiver’s 2022 debut as Dallas beat visiting Washington.

Rush also had a TD toss to new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb while improving to 4-0 in his career as a starter.

The three Rush-led victories this season for the Cowboys (3-1) have been since Prescott fractured the thumb on his throwing hand when the defending NFC East champs lost their opener to Tampa Bay.

The Commanders (1-3) lost a third consecutive game in Carson Wentz’s reunion with an old division rival from his days as the No. 2 overall pick by Philadelphia.

JETS 24, STEELERS 20: Breece Hall ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining and Zach Wilson and visiting New York spoiled Kenny Pickett’s debut in Pittsburgh.

The Jets (2-2) won in Pittsburgh for just the second time in franchise history after Wilson – making his season debut – led them down the field late after the second of Pickett’s three interceptions gave New York the ball back with 3:42 to go.

Wilson took the Jets 65 yards in 10 plays, the final two coming as Hall churned his way across the goal line. The play was initially ruled a fumble at the 1, but overturned on review.

Wilson finished 18 of 36 for 252 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in his first game since injuring his right knee in the preseason opener. He also became the first quarterback in Jets history to catch a touchdown when he hauled in a 2-yard pass from Braxton Berrios in the second quarter in New York’s version of the “Philly Special” run by the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The catch gave New York a 10-point lead. The Jets were up 10-6 at the half and the Steelers made a move that was inevitable at some point, inserting Pickett in place of the struggling Mitch Trubisky.

Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for a pair of touchdowns in his debut, the second a 2-yard scramble that gave the Steelers (1-3) a 20-10 lead with 13:41 remaining.

TITANS 24, COLTS 17: Derrick Henry rushed for a season-high 114 yards and one touchdown and Tennessee’s defense held up late to preserve the Titans’ victory at Indianapolis.

Tennessee (2-2) has won a franchise-record four straight in the series and improved to 11-2 against AFC South opponents since 2020.

Indy (1-2-1) has one win in its past six games and blew late three scoring chances that could have cut the deficit to less than seven.

CHARGERS 34, TEXANS 24: Justin Herbert threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns and Austin Ekeler scored three times as visiting Los Angeles (2-2) built a big early lead and held on for a win over Houston (0-3-1).

Houston scored 17 straight points to get within three with about 8 1/2 minutes left. The Chargers then put together a 12-play, 84-yard drive, capped by Ekeler’s 14-yard reception, to put the game away and snap a two-game skid.

GIANTS 20, BEARS 12: Daniel Jones ran for two touchdowns before injuring an ankle, Saquon Barkley had 146 yards rushing and ran the wildcat offense at times after both New York quarterbacks were hurt in leading the Giants (3-1) to a win over the visiting Bears (2-2).

Jones scored on runs of 21 and 8 yards, New York rushed for 262 yards and Graham Gano kicked field goals of 44 and 43 yards.

Michael Badgley kicked four goals for the Bears while filling in for Cairo Santos, who missed the game for personal reasons.

Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were injured in a roughly 10-minute span in the second half. Jones (8 of 13 for 71 yards and 68 yards rushing) injured an ankle when he was sacked by Jaquan Brisker late the third quarter. Taylor went into the concussion protocol after scrambling for a first down with 8:35 to go.

SEAHAWKS 48, LIONS 45: Geno Smith threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in the first half, and visiting Seattle (2-2) Seahawks held Detroit (1-3).

The Seahawks were stopped on a third down late in the third quarter, but the Ford Field play clock wasn’t set properly. Seattle took advantage of the second chance and Detroit’s unorganized defense on Rashaad Penny’s 36-yard touchdown run on a third-and-16, opening a 38-23 lead.

T.J. Hockenson had eight receptions and set career highs with 179 yards receiving and two touchdowns, the second of which helped the Lions pull within three with 5:26 remaining.

Smith picked apart Detroit on the ensuing drive, which ended with Penny’s 41-yard touchdown run on third-and-5. Penny finished with 151 yards rushing on 17 carries.

VIKINGS 28, SAINTS 25: Greg Joseph kicked a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and Minnesota hung on for a win over New Orleans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London when the Saints’ Wil Lutz’s 61-yard tying attempt hit the left upright and then the crossbar as time expired.

Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson beat Marshon Lattimore on a 39-yard reception to set up Joseph’s go-ahead kick — after the kicker had missed an extra point earlier in the quarter.

The missed kick left the Vikings with a 25-22 lead.

The Saints then had an eight-play drive and Lutz made a 60-yard field goal with 1:51 left to tie the game for the Saints (1-3), who have lost three straight games. But Lutz’s next attempt was just a little bit off.

