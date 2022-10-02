PORTLAND – David Archie Theriault, 61, of Portland, entered eternal rest on Sept. 26, 2022. He was born to Henry A. Theriault and Wilda M. (Pelletier) Theriault in Portland on Jan. 13, 1961.

David graduated from Portland High School in 1979. He worked as a truck driver most his adult life until he began working for Luca’s Tree as an arborist for many years. David enjoyed woodworking, riding his Harley, and was an avid family genealogist for over 38 years with his sister, Lisa. He was a jack of all trades; you name it, he did it. He volunteered at the Gorham Food Pantry. David was a Faithful Admiral 4th degree of The Knights of Columbus (Council Number 10221).

David and his former wife, Penelope (Valliere) Colello raised three children, Mariah Theriault (Ronald Fortier) of Auburn and their children Gracie, Brian, and Emma; Raeleen Theriault (Hans Mulligan) of Portland and their children Cayden, Keegan, McKenna, and Orin; Sydnee Theriault and her significant other, Travis Tripp.

David is survived by his mother, Wilda (Pelletier) Theriault, of Portland; siblings Florence (Theriault) Stevens and her husband, Michael, of Standish, Thomas Theriault and his wife, Ann, of Gorham, Cynthia (Theriault) Tibbetts and her husband, Walter, of Waterboro, Marie Theriault of Portland, Lisa Theriault of Portland; and many nieces, nephews; cousins; and friends; as well as his trusty companion dog, Lazy.

David was predeceased by his father, Henry A.Theriault (1924-2010), of Portland; sisters Carol Pike (1944-2013), of Pennsylvania, and Leeann F. Theriault (1968-1968), of Portland.

A heartfelt thank you from the family to Dr. Devon Evans (NECS) and to the Knights of Columbus for their love and support.

Visitation will be Thursday Oct. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday Oct. 7 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 299 Main St. in Gorham. Interment will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

To share memories of David or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

