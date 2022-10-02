PORTLAND – John Stewart Dyhrberg, M.D. died Sept. 7, 2022 at the age of 77, in Portland.

He was born to Lillian (Bunstock) Dyhrberg and Norman Dyhrberg, M.D. in December 1944. He attended Westbrook schools where he played football. Throughout his life he continued to be involved in and organizing Westbrook class reunions.

After his four years at Westbrook High School, he then attended the University of Maine where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. After his graduation he headed to Lincoln, Neb. where he attended the University of Nebraska Medical School.

After medical school he interned at Maine Medical Center. Following his internship he joined the Navy and was stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba as part of the medical corps. His medical residency was spent in Minneapolis, Minn. and upon completion of his training he and his family returned home to Maine. He continued to practice urology in Portland and later in his career spent time working and living in Australia and New Zealand during the winter months.

Throughout his adult life John was an avid University of Nebraska sports fan. He was often known to be sitting in his “man cave” watching his beloved Cornhuskers football team lose. He also spent many hours cooking and trying out new recipes. He enjoyed playing golf with his brother, Larry, and listening to his brother, Tom, perform music. He had a passion for travel, visiting far off places such as Australia, Mongolia, Laos, and European countries with his partner, Mary “Woody”.

Family was the most important thing to John. His best friends were his brothers who he admired deeply.

John was predeceased by his mother, Lillian (Bunstock) Dyhrberg, his father, Norman Dyhrberg; and his brother, William Dyhrberg.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Mary “Woody” Woodward; their two cats, Django and Mickie, and their dog, Ralphie. He is also survived by his first wife and continued good friend, Katherine (Hall) Dyhrberg; and their daughter, Erika Dyhrberg; their son, Geoff Dyhrberg and his daughter-in-law, Stephanie (Hill) Dyhrberg and their two children, Kiersten and Marcus. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Larry, sister-in-law, Michelle Fournier and their two children, Caroline and Annika Dyhrberg. He is also survived by his brother, Tom and his sister-in-law, Jen Rich. Lastly, he is also survived by his brother, Norman.

At John’s request there will be no funeral services, but condolences can be written digitally at http://www.advantageportland.com.

The Woodwards/Dyhrbergs would like to thank the amazing staff at Maine Medical Center who not only worked hard to support John but his family also.

Donations may be sent in his name to the

﻿Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.