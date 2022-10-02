GORHAM – On April 10, 1930, our mother was born to parents Leonard and Doris Powell, in Hillsborough, N.H. where she grew up, graduating from Hillsborough High School.

She had five loving siblings. Her brother, Lawrence, and sisters Mildred, Darlene, and Nancy predeceased her. Her brother, Richard Powell, survives her. Our mother was also predeceased by her parents.

After graduation, Mom moved to Concord, N.H. where she met our father, Everett James Spaulding, and they were married on July 23, 1949, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Concord, N.H. Lois was raised as a Protestant but chose to study and become Catholic and she was a strong and faith-filled Catholic making sure we all grew up as practicing Catholics.

Her career began in Concord, N.H. as a New England Telephone and Telegraph phone operator, a career she held for several years. Mom went on to work with our father in Randolph, Vt., proud owners of the J and L Restaurant where they provided a social place for young kids to dance and “home-cooked” fare for their customers. A close friend, Father Favella would assist by baking breads for customers. After 10 years, they closed the restaurant and moved to Maine in 1968. Mom returned to work as an operator and by then raised eight children.

Our parents started a new business venture, operating J and L Vending for the next 15 years. Her final career days, Lois worked for Emery Waterhouse in the business department.

Our mother was predeceased by her husband, Jim, in 1992, the day after their 43rd wedding anniversary. Lois is also predeceased by two daughters, Linda Townsend (Jero), and Donna Spaulding; as well as a grandson, Jason Herbert.

Our mother’s true career in life was lovingly raising her eight children. She was a devoted wife and mother and always succeeded in making us each feel special. We had modest means growing up, yet we always felt like we had everything we needed. She was able to make our clothes and we all have cherished memories of Christmas holidays on Starbird Road. Mom loved to knit and sew, and we all were the recipients of her many handmade crafts. She loved each of us and her 26 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She helped us all in so many ways while raising our own families.

Lois is survived by her children, Cheryl Osborne (Don), Anita Herbert (Karl Bussiere), Teresa Merrill (Timothy), Diana Drost (Mark), James Spaulding (Sherry), and Glenn Spaulding (Darcy Jordan).

Our mother moved to the Gorham House on Jan. 13, 2020 where she was cared for by devoted, compassionate, loving staff. Her family is so appreciative of the family environment in the care she received, especially in her final days. Lois, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, friend, passed away wrapped in hugs from her children and grandchildren, and the loving Gorham House staff on Sept. 27, 2022.

Visitation will be on Monday Oct. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Tuesday Oct. 4, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 150 Black Point Road in Scarborough. Interment will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

To share memories of Lois or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.at Hutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lois’s memory may be made to the

Gorham House Residents Activity Fund,

50 New Portland Road,

Gorham, ME 04038

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous