SOUTH PORTLAND – Martha Ann (McFarland) Williams, 74, formerly of Henry Street, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Maine Medical Center Portland.

She was born in Portland on Aug. 29, 1948, the daughter of the late Edward P. McFarland and Alice Maney McFarland. She was educated in Gorham and Scarborough schools and graduated from the University of Maine Orono in 1970.

After graduation, she joined the Peace Corps and spent two years in California. When she returned home she joined the staff of Scarborough High School as an English teacher and remained there for 30 years until her retirement.

In 1979 she married Glyn Williams from London England and they made their home in South Portland until his death in 2015.

She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Gurney and husband, Ben and her grandson, William, of San Clemente Calif.; her brother, Edward “Bo” McFarland, of South Portland; two nieces and a nephew; and several cousins; her sister-in-law, Nadia Williams, of Edinburgh; brothers-in-law Stephen Williams, Wayne Williams and Jeffrey Williams, all of England.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Martha’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com