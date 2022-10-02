BASKETBALL

Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 on Sunday as the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics opened under new coach Joe Mazzulla with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, connecting on 5 of 6 from the field, including four 3-pointers, part of the Celtics making 22 from outside the arc.

Malcom Brogdon, picked up in a trade with Indiana, had 11 points.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 17 points, and LaMelo Ball scored 14, albeit on 5 of 19 from the field. Ball also had seven rebounds and four assists. Terry Rozier finished with 11 points, and Jalen McDaniels had 10.

Boston’s next game is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against visiting Toronto.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen’s Formula One title celebrations were put on hold after the Red Bull driver placed seventh at a chaotic Singapore Grand Prix, won by his teammate Sergio Perez.

Perez’s second win of the season saw him crossing the line 7.6 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. in third place.

Perez was subsequently handed a 5-second time penalty for not staying within 10 lengths of the safety car when following behind. But the Mexican driver’s lead over Leclerc covered him enough to keep victory by 2.6 seconds.

The 32-year-old Perez won the Monaco GP in May and now has four career wins.

Verstappen had won the past five races but needed to win here and finish 22 points ahead of Leclerc to be crowned champion for a second straight season. That could happen next weekend at the Japanese GP. Red Bull’s engine is made by Japanese manufacturer Honda.

Verstappen is 104 points ahead of Leclerc and 106 clear of Perez, with 138 points left in the remaining five races, including an additional sprint race in Brazil.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat tricks as Erik ten Hag was humiliated in his first Manchester derby.

Manchester City destroyed rival Manchester United 6-3 at the Etihad and moved to within a point of Premier League leader Arsenal.

It was Haaland’s third hat trick of the season – and his third in successive home league games.

• Bruno Lage was fired by Wolverhampton after just one league win for his team this season.

A 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Saturday left Wolves in the relegation zone and continued an alarming run of form.

FRANCE: Play was briefly suspended in a French league soccer game after tear gas coming from the stands left some players struggling to breathe.

Host Toulouse was leading Montpellier 4-1 when play was stopped in the second half and the referee decided to send players back to the locker room.

The game resumed after an interruption of about 15 minutes and ended in a 4-2 victory for Toulouse.

ROAD RACING

Debutant Amos Kipruto won the men’s race at the London Marathon on Sunday, with Yalemzerf Yehualaw triumphing in the women’s.

Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, finished in a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, 39 seconds. The 30-year-old Kenyan beat Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia into second with Belgian Bashir Abdi finishing third.

Yehualaw recovered from a fall to win the women’s race. The 23-year-old appeared to trip on a speed bump with 6 miles remaining, but recovered to rejoin the leading pack and came home in 2:17:25, the third fastest time at the event.

Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second.

This year’s race took place in October for the third and final time, after it was moved in 2020 due to COVID-19.

