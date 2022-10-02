Kayla Kraemer scored her second goal of the season as the University of Maine women’s soccer team beat Albany 1-0 in an America East game on Sunday in Orono.
Kraemer crashed the net after a lofting pass across the box by Tegan Morrison and punched it home to give the Black Bears (6-2-3, 2-0-2 America East) the lead in the first half.
Kira Kutzinski had one save for Maine, while Megan Hart stopped 10 shots for Albany (4-7-2, 2-1-1).
SOUTHERN MAINE 1, BATES 0: Gaby Panagakos scored in the first half as the Huskies (9-1) beat the Bobcats (3-5-1) in Gorham.
SOUTHERN MAINE CC 3, BUNKER HILL CC 0: The Seawolves (2-0) scored three times on own goals by the Bulldogs (0-2) to win in South Portland.
FIELD HOCKEY
BOWDOIN 6, HUSSON 1: Faith Jennings scored twice as the Polar Bears (6-3) beat the Eagles (4-5) in Brunswick.
Jill Cloonan, Olivia Cunningham, Caroline Higgins and Maya Malenfant also scored for Bowdoin.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.