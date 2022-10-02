Kayla Kraemer scored her second goal of the season as the University of Maine women’s soccer team beat Albany 1-0 in an America East game on Sunday in Orono.

Kraemer crashed the net after a lofting pass across the box by Tegan Morrison and punched it home to give the Black Bears (6-2-3, 2-0-2 America East) the lead in the first half.

Kira Kutzinski had one save for Maine, while Megan Hart stopped 10 shots for Albany (4-7-2, 2-1-1).

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, BATES 0: Gaby Panagakos scored in the first half as the Huskies (9-1) beat the Bobcats (3-5-1) in Gorham.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 3, BUNKER HILL CC 0: The Seawolves (2-0) scored three times on own goals by the Bulldogs (0-2) to win in South Portland.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 6, HUSSON 1: Faith Jennings scored twice as the Polar Bears (6-3) beat the Eagles (4-5) in Brunswick.

Jill Cloonan, Olivia Cunningham, Caroline Higgins and Maya Malenfant also scored for Bowdoin.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous