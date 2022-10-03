Mae’s Café in Bath got its 10 minutes of fame Friday when it was featured on HGTV’s “My Lottery Dream Home.”

The show features couples who have stumbled into big money — often through lottery wins or inheritance — and their search for their dream home. In addition to home tours, the show taps local restaurant hot spots where they can discuss the couple’s final home selection.

Café Manager Julie Cook said when production reached out about filming at the café, “We didn’t have a moment’s hesitation.” Cook said the cast and crew were “wonderful” to work with.

Season 13, Episode 12, “Wonderland in Maine,” was filmed in July and aired Sept. 30.

In the episode, host David Bromstad guided Massachusetts couple Jeff and Gretchen Cutler around Bath, showing them a few potential homes, including an eight-bedroom mansion. The couple recently inherited a large sum of money, allowing them to relocate to Bath’s waterfront this past summer, according to HGTV’s website.

After seeing their options, the Cutlers sat down with Bromstad at Mae’s Café to deliberate properties over a platter of freshly baked goods.

“They loved the food,” Cook said.

Mae’s Café was originally named Kristina’s Restaurant & Café over 40 years ago. Katie Winglass renamed the establishment after her daughter when Winglass bought the business more than 20 years ago. Winglass sold the business to Bowdoin College alumni Ned Horton last October, but the name stuck.

“It’s been a staple in our city for over 40 years. People come here when their babies are born, for rehearsal dinners and celebrations of life; it’s a real community hub,” Cook said. “We had to fill some big shoes and the reputation of this place. It’s been a great experience and definitely a really wild ride but so much fun.”

Keeping up with tradition, Mae’s Café was awarded “best breakfast” by Times Record Readers and “best brunch spot” finalist by Down East Magazine, this year under Horton’s ownership.

After seeing the episode, Cook said she was impressed by the footage of Bath and how Bromstad’s team highlighted its unique qualities.

“It showcased Bath as I’ve never seen it before,” Cook said. “It really made it look like such an amazing city, and it really is.”

The episode can be viewed on streaming services such as Hulu, Discovery Plus and Amazon Prime.

For more information about the show, visit hgtv.com/shows/my-lottery-dream-home.

