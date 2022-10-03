We write to endorse Steve Moriarty for state representative in District 110.

We have known Steve for a number of years, our children having attended Cumberland schools together. He stands out among elected officials for his professionalism, work ethic and personal integrity.

His long experience in town government – on both the Town Council and Planning Board – has and will serve him well in Augusta. He knows the ropes.

Also, a real asset for this work is his professional career as a practicing attorney for which he trained at the University of Maine Law School and Bowdoin College.

Finally, as state representative he has tackled some of the most important issues of the day. A member of the Judiciary Committee, he has worked to support voting rights and access. He is also a strong advocate for a clean environment and has been endorsed by Maine Conservation Voters.

Lu and Denny Gallaudet

Cumberland

