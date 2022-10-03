I now live in a different Maine Senate district that includes Falmouth, Gray, Long Island, the majority of Yarmouth, and all of my hometown of North Yarmouth.

I am thrilled that we have a candidate – Teresa Pierce – for the Senate who has demonstrated strong leadership as the House chair of the very important Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, which helps craft the final state budget. She championed the passage this spring of a strong bipartisan budget that included added protections for our natural resources and met the state goal of providing 55% state funding for education. I was also excited that she supported legislation that strengthened our child care system and supports Maine working families, helping children and families today, as well as Maine’s future workforce.

I strongly encourage my friends and neighbors in North Yarmouth and throughout this new Senate district to vote for Teresa Pierce.

Peter Lindsay

North Yarmouth

