A quote often attributed to Maya Angelo reads as follows: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

When Paul LePage was governor, I felt embarrassed for our state. Canadian friends asked me how Mainers, in 2014, could reelect him as governor. They perceived him as unhinged and deceitful. At a Harvard Medical School conference on substance abuse disorders, one speaker talked about a governor, in a New England state, who was against the life-saving drug naloxone (Narcan). I slumped in my chair totally embarrassed.

Former Gov. LePage has proclaimed that he is a changed man. I wish it were true. I don’t see the evidence. In contrast, Gov. Janet Mills is honest, kind and inclusive, making me feel proud to be a Mainer.

Jeanette Good

Falmouth

