A quote often attributed to Maya Angelo reads as follows: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
When Paul LePage was governor, I felt embarrassed for our state. Canadian friends asked me how Mainers, in 2014, could reelect him as governor. They perceived him as unhinged and deceitful. At a Harvard Medical School conference on substance abuse disorders, one speaker talked about a governor, in a New England state, who was against the life-saving drug naloxone (Narcan). I slumped in my chair totally embarrassed.
Former Gov. LePage has proclaimed that he is a changed man. I wish it were true. I don’t see the evidence. In contrast, Gov. Janet Mills is honest, kind and inclusive, making me feel proud to be a Mainer.
Jeanette Good
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.