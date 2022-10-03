ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge remained at 61 home runs with three games remaining, and Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings before the Texas Rangers broke through against New York’s bullpen in the Yankees’ 3-1 win on Monday night.

Judge went 1 for 4 with a checked-swing infield single, a groundout, a strikeout and a liner into a double play. He is 2 for 12 with five walks and a hit by pitch since his 61st homer Wednesday in Toronto that tied Roger Maris’ American League record. That is his only homer in 12 games.

The Yankees and Rangers play a day-night doubleheader Tuesday before closing the regular season Wednesday.

Judge has a chance to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. He leads the AL with 130 RBI, but trails Minnesota’s Luis Arraez .315 to 311 in the batting race.

Severino (7-3) struck out seven and walked one in his third start since missing two months with a right lat strain. Manager Aaron Boone had a discussion with Severino in the dugout after the seventh inning, telling him his night was done with a 3-0 lead. Severino, who had thrown 63 of 94 pitches for strikes, tried to persuade Boone to let him continue.

Miguel Castro, in his first appearance since July 10 after recovering from a strained shoulder, struck out Adolis Garcia to open the eighth. Rookie third baseman Josh Jung, who is hitting just .195, lined a single over shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Jonah Heim followed with another solid single before Kole Calhoun’s RBI groundout.

Marwin Gonzalez and Giancarlo Stanton homered in the eighth off reliever Jonathan Hernandez. Stanton hit a 457-foot drive and reached 30 homers for the seventh time.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 1: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and viditing Toronto edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a rain-shortened victory.

Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes.

Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games.

ROYALS 5, GUARDIANS 2: Rookie Drew Waters belted a three-run homer off Kirk McCarty in the 10th inning, sending Kansas City to a win at Cleveland.

Waters’ third home run in four games landed on the porch in left field, scoring automatic runner Nicky Lopez and Michael A. Taylor. The 23-year-old outfielder went 2 for 4 with four RBI as Kansas City won for the second time in seven games.

Cleveland has won 11 of 14 and is an MLB-best 22-6 since Sept. 5. The Guardians will host either Tampa Bay or Seattle in a best-of-three wild-card series beginning Friday.

WHITE SOX , TWINS 2: Johnny Cueto pitched seven effective innings as Chicago won at home.

Josh Harrison hit a two-run homer in Chicago’s fourth win in five games. Cueto (8-10) stopped a personal four-game slide, and Liam Hendriks got three outs for his 37th save.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 4, MARLINS 0: Jesus Luzardo struck out 12 in six innings, Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and Miami prevented visiting Atlanta from clinching its fifth straight NL East title.

After sweeping the rival Mets at home over the weekend, Atlanta arrived in Miami needing one win or a New York loss to wrap up the division crown and a first-round playoff bye.

But the Braves were unable to solve Luzardo or slow De La Cruz – and the Mets were rained out at home against Washington. New York is 1 1/2 games behind Atlanta heading into Tuesday’s doubleheader versus the last-place Nationals, while the Braves will play the second of three games at fourth-place Miami.

PIRATES 3, CARDINALS 2: Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBI, but St. Louis lost at Pittsburgh.

Pujols connected off right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning. It was Pujols’ 35th career home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark.

The drive gave Pujols 2,216 RBI, passing Ruth on the all-time list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.

REDS 3, CUBS 1: Hunter Greene pitched six scoreless innings and host Cincinnati remained at 99 losses, beating Chicago.

The Reds (61-99) snapped a six-game skid and can avoid losing at least 100 games for the second time in franchise history if they sweep the three-game series against Chicago. Cincinnati finished 61-101 in 1982.

