Caitlin Tremberth got her 100th win as Biddeford coach as the Tigers shut out Gorham 1-0 Monday in field hockey at Gorham.

Kiki Jackson was assisted by Cece Keller 21 seconds into the fourth quarter for the Tigers (9-1). Cadence Goulet made four saves for Biddeford.

Madison Tibbals had 11 saves for Gorham (6-3-1).

SCARBOROUGH 11, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Daisy Stone scored five goals as the Red Storm (8-2) cruised by Portland/Deering (0-9) in Scarborough.

Aidan Harris added two goals and an assist for Scarborough. Hailey French, Jessica Gigure, Stella Grondin and Caroline Hartley each had one goal and Anjali Bhatnagar had three assists.

Emma Walsh made 10 saves for Portland/Deering.

WINDHAM 3, KENNEBUNK 0: Hannah Heanssler scored a pair of goals as the Eagles (6-4) downed the Rams (0-10-1) in Windham.

Zoe Dries scored a first-quarter goal for Windham with an assist from Emma Morrison. Emma Theriault made one save in the shutout.

Madison Stevens racked up 26 saves for Kennebunk.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2, BOOTHBAY 1: The Falcons (4-7-1) scored in the first and fourth quarters to beat the Seahawks (1-9) in Boothbay.

LoLa Bisson scored in the opening quarter with Kaylani Sinclair setting the goal up. Abby Jones scored in final quarter with Mallorie Bourret assisting.

Boothbay scored in the fourth quarter.

Brooke Brown stopped three shots in the victory.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

PORTLAND 3, KENNEBUNK 0: Eliza Stein was assisted by Anneliese Collin for a pair of goals in the Bulldogs’ (6-4) win over the Rams (2-7-1) in Kennebunk.

Collin added a goal with an assist from Marissa Hill. Lucy Tidd made 13 saves in goal for Portland.

Katherine Orendorf made 14 saves for Kennebunk.

CAPE ELIZABETH 1, YARMOUTH 0: Piper Duryee scored late in the second half to give the Capers (10-0) the win over the Clippers (7-3) in Yarmouth.

Duryee finished an arcing cross from the left by CC Duryee that a Yarmouth defender headed to the right post with about five minutes remaining.

BOYS’ SOCCER

PORTLAND 5, KENNEBUNK 0: Francisco Samuel had two goals, Ben Littell made four saves and the host Bulldogs (7-3) shut out the Rams (2-5-2) at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Brady Toher, Ollie Hettenbach and Nicky Paterniti also scored for Portland.

Dylan Jones stopped five shots for Kennebunk.

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, FALMOUTH 0: Grace Keaney had four blocks and five kills and Brianna Torres had 17 digs as the Clippers (9-1) beat the Navigators (5-6) in straight sets (25-17, 25-16 and 25-22) in Yarmouth.

Victoria Abbott had 10 kills and seven aces for Falmouth.

