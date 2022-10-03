Portland police are investigating a confrontation and gunfire on Grant Street on Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to Grant Street near Deering Avenue just before 10 p.m. after reports of a fight, gunfire and a car crash.

They found a 28-year-old man from Portland had crashed into a parked car. He was bleeding from a head injury.

Police found evidence of gunfire at the scene, but no one was shot, they said. The driver was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

This story will be updated.

