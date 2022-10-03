A 15-member committee has been created to conduct the search for the new athletic director at the University of Maine, the school announced Monday.

The new athletic director will replace Ken Ralph, who left at the end of his four-year contract on Sept. 1 to become AD at Southwestern University, an NCAA Division III school in Georgetown, Texas. Samantha Hegmann-Wary is serving as interim athletic director while the search is conducted.

The search committee is chaired by John Volin, UMaine executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, and will be assisted by search firm College Sports Associates. The committee also includes UMaine head coaches Josette Babineau (field hockey), Ben Barr (men’s ice hockey), and Amy Vachon (women’s basketball), as well as student athletes Fofo Adetogun of the men’s basketball team and Tiana Bucknor of the women’s soccer team.

Finalists are expected to visit campus by mid-November, with a decision on the next athletic director in early December.