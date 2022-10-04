CAPE ELIZABETH — lt’s not a changing of the guard, not yet anyway, but the Cape Elizabeth boys’ soccer team let defending Class B champion Yarmouth know that it has designs on the Clippers’ crown with a brilliant effort Tuesday evening at Hannaford Field.

Sam Cochran gave the Capers the lead early, while Eddie Caldera and Sebastian Moon added second-half goals and the Capers won 3-0 to stay undefeated (9-0-1).

“It feels really good (to beat Yarmouth),” said Cochran. “It’s the first time in my high school career. We’re a different team this year. We’re dangerous.”

Cape Elizabeth, which tied Yarmouth, 1-1, in the teams’ first meeting last month, struck quickly when Moon served up a corner kick which Cochran headed home in the fifth minute.

“We’ve been working on our corner plays and it was probably one of the best balls I’ve served,” said Moon.

The Clippers’ hopes were compromised midway through the first half when senior captain Liam Hickey went down with a leg injury. Hickey, a standout defender, who also takes free kicks and throws, needed a cart to leave the field.

“I hope it’s just muscular and he’ll be back,” said Yarmouth Coach Mike Hagerty, who is Hickey’s uncle. “He’s as tough as they come.”

The Clippers (8-1-1) nearly tied the score 10 second into the second half, when Wyatt Anderson had a great look in front, but Cape Elizabeth goalkeeper Dimitri Coupe stopped him cold for one of his 10 saves.

With just under 32 minutes left, the Capers got some breathing room, as Eddie Caldera got to a deflected ball off a long serve, settled in, then ripped a left-footed shot past Yarmouth goalkeeper Ian O’Connor (eight saves).

Cape Elizabeth wasn’t content to sit back on the lead and ended all doubt with 4:21 to play, when Moon finished, fighting through the defense before sending the ball into the net.

“When we play Yarmouth, the scoreboard doesn’t always tell the story because the games are competitive and the kids work really hard,” said Capers Coach Ben Raymond. “This is very encouraging. Anytime you can score three goals against a quality team and not give up any goals against one of the top teams in the state, you’ve got to feel really good.”

Yarmouth had an 11-10 edge in shots on frame, but had its 31-game unbeaten streak snapped and lost in Cape Elizabeth for the first time since 2008.

“Overall, what a great soccer game,” Hagerty said. “I thought both teams played a very good game and a pretty even game, at least statistically. We’ve played two good games with them. I’d like to see them a third time (in the playoffs).”