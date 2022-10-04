In Cumberland, signs promoting candidate Scott Jordan have metastasized, some reaching the size of small billboards. They proclaim, “Change is coming,” ”Keep seniors in their homes” and other political catch-phrase messaging.

But don’t be fooled: this is a right-wing candidate. Read his positions. Ask his supporters. Or better yet, just ask him.

The point is: Voters have a choice. Either send a vessel of the right-wing agenda to Augusta to represent Cumberland and Long and Chebeague islands, or continue with the impressive record of understated leadership demonstrated by our current House representative.

Thankfully, signs (even those really big ones!) don’t vote. I encourage my fellow Cumberland residents to vote for Steve Moriarty this November.

Brad Smith

Cumberland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: