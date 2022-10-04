I strongly believe Jessica Fay has earned another term as our state representative in District 86. She has done a superb job of representing the interests and needs of the district. She has become a leader in sponsoring or co-sponsoring legislation with real impact, including hazardous waste solutions, boater safety, safe drinking water, and supporting the elderly.

She is effective because she listens. She makes herself available to her constituents to get their input. She serves on committees that have tangible impact for the towns of Raymond, Casco, and Poland. I have not agreed with every vote she has cast, but she always provides a rational and thoughtful response resulting in my understanding her position and respecting her voting decision.

Jess recognizes the importance of working across the aisle to help move bills forward for the benefit of her constituents, and for the entire state. Put simply, she gets the work of government done.

Brian Walker

Raymond

