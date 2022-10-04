The city of Westbrook is a lovely city, one that I lived in for years.

I still have family who live on Reed Street in Westbrook, across from Route 302, and a very busy shop called Corsetti’s. It is the only crosswalk to go into the store. For some reason, the city, or the state of Maine, chose to shut off the blinking yellow lights on that crosswalk. Now, there is no protection whatsoever for pedestrians’ safety.

This is extremely dangerous for all pedestrians. This light should definitely be working again for everyone’s safety. I sincerely hope it will be soon.

Ernest Williams

Saco

