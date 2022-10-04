It is rewarding to see individuals willing to step up and seek political office. For the citizens of House District 104 (Gray-New Gloucester), this November presents us with the opportunity to obtain a powerful voice. Candidate Anne Gass, an independent, is running a positive, energetic campaign, and her election will bring a talent to Augusta that we can be proud of.
Anne is a successful small-business owner, an accomplished author, an active member in her community and very pragmatic. Anne’s ability to listen – respectfully – to opposing viewpoints and to see the potential of areas of agreement is clearly a needed quality at the State House.
Anne is a compassionate, concerned and committed leader. She is actively engaged in her community, understands the issues and cares more about finding solutions than party politics. District 104 can count on Anne Gass!
I encourage residents to support Anne Gass in House District 104 with their vote on Nov. 8.
Donnie Carroll
Democratic state representative, 1982-1994
Gray
