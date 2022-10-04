On Sept. 28, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill strengthening the right of California farmworkers to organize into unions. Meanwhile, here in Maine, Gov. Mills vetoed a bill giving farmworkers the right to organize, thus sacrificing a basic, fundamental human right at the altar of Big Ag interests.
Given that farmworkers work extraordinarily hard, they very often live in grossly substandard conditions and they experience a poverty rate almost twice that of the general population – all to put food on our tables – one might almost think Gov. Mills could extend to our hardworking friends in the fields the same basic human rights and human dignity that California does. Almost.
Lawrence Reichard
Belfast
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.